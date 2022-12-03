5 Best Places to See SANTA CLAUS in Washington State

10 Best Places to See SANTA CLAUS in Washington State

We can't wait to see Santa and his merry elves and friends this holiday season. If you want to take pictures with Santa or partake in a merry singalong, we have something for everyone to check out all over Washington state!

1 . SEATTLE:

The coolest Santa we found in Seattle is at the Space Needle but here are some other locations where Santa will be.

Space Needle, 400 Broad St in Seattle

Space Santa will be available for photographs and sharing Christmas wish lists on December 3, 10, 11, 17, 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2 . YAKIMA:

SILENT SANTA

An opportunity for children and adults with sensory sensitivities to meet Santa and take pictures! December 11th (HURRY to book reservations now before the remaining spots sell out).

Valley Mall, 2365 Main St in Union Gap

3 . SPOKANE:

PHOTOS WITH SANTA

Santa will be hanging out at the mall for photos at River Park Square, Spokane Valley Mall, and the Northtown Mall. Visit here for booking reservations.

4 . TACOMA:

SANTA SINGALONG

Tacoma Musical Playhouse will host Santa and some of his elves as they read stories and lead group singalongs of holiday classics. Click here to get tickets!

December 3rd from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 6th Ave, Tacoma

5 . WENATCHEE

Happy Yowlidays

Pet photos with Santa on Sunday, Dec 4, 2022 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Chateau Faire le Pont Winery, One Vineyard Lane in Wenatchee

You can also enjoy these other holiday events happening around Washington state:

Gesa Powerhouse Theatre, 111 North 6th Avenue in Walla Walla

Holiday Tea & Treats with Santa and Guests, December 17 @12 p.m. to 2 p.m. $50 per person

JJ Hills Fresh Grill, 505 Highway 2 in Leavenworth

