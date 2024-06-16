Top 8 Towns in California That People Actually Want to Move to

There have been so many reports of people moving out of California for their own reasons, but reports of people moving to Cali?

I mean, there are plenty of reasons why one would relocate from where ever they happen to be the Eureka State.

REASONS PEOPLE ARE MOVING TO CALIFORNIA

Whether you are relocating for a new job opportunity, moving in with someone who already lives there, starting a new life in California, or for reasons that are of their own, Forbes has a list of the best cities you can move to in California.

Let's see what these places have to offer.

San DIego MasaoTaira loading...

Best Cities to Move to in California

San Diego

San Diego features average housing costs of $2,191, 96% employment rate, an average household salary of $74,349, decently low on the crime scale compared to other places, and it's in the warm, southern California sun and a cool zoo to boot! Plenty of reason to move to San Diego.

Sacramento

Sacramento is nice if you want to live in California but aren't into that whole 'SoCal' life. Plenty to do in Sacramento being a 'farm to fork' style city with an average housing cost of $1,670 and average household income of $74,926.

Fresno

Fresno has all you need from big cities in it's smaller frame. People seem to love Fresno for that reason.

Los Angeles

Trust me, I'm surprised it made the list, too. But seems people are, indeed, moving to the LA area.

Other cities in California people are moving to include San Jose, Bakersfield, San Francisco, and Oakland, which round out the rest of the list.

Source: Forbes

