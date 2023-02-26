Jazznights 2023 performed by Wenatchee Jazz Workshop

Local middle and high school students performed for an audience inside the Wenatchee High School Auditorium this weekend.

The performance capped a week of practice with professional jazz musicians/instructors from Los Angeles and New York. The pros worked with each of the students in their respective sections such as trombone and saxophone.

The culmination of the workshop was "Jazznights", two public concerts that gave community members a chance to hear the students showcase their skills in a one-of-a-kind education program.

To read more about the Wenatchee Jazz Workshop, click here.

Get our free mobile app