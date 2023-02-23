“Jazznights” concerts coming to Wenatchee High School

Dozens of young local jazz musicians are honing their skills for a pair of big concerts in Wenatchee this weekend.

It's part of the Wenatchee Jazz Workshop where each guest musician works with students in their respective sections such as saxophone or trombone.

Spokesperson Gina Jans says they've been doing this program for 23 years.

"That's what's cool about this program because we have had repeat returning musicians. So they remember the students, the students remember them. So that's exciting." Jans said.

Jans says the Wenatchee Jazz Workshop is a non-profit organization so covering expenses can be a challenge.

"The school districts contribute but their contribution does not cover the full expense of the program," Jans said. "So we do fundraising. We have a committee volunteers who start working in the fall to raise money. And if anybody's interested in participating in that and helping us beyond the planning committee or volunteering in some way, we'd certainly welcome that."

If would like to help out the Wenatchee Jazz Workshop, click here. You may fill out a sponsor donation form or make a donation online.

The concerts will be at Wenatchee High School on Friday and Saturday at 7pm.

Friday's concert will showcase the student musicians at Foothills and Pioneer Middle Schools along with Eastmont High School.

Orchard Middle School, Eastmont Junior High and Wenatchee High School will perform Saturday Night.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online. They're $10 each (cash or check only at the door.)

