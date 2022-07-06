Leavenworth Fish Hatchery Reveals New Water Filtration Tanks

The Leavenworth Fish Hatchery finished constructing their $7 million water filtration tank project, hoping to improve local salmon populations and reduce waste and water intake.

The pilot project is officially titled the Partial Recirculating Aquaculture System. Design work began back in 2013, with construction starting in 2020 and finished by Dec. 2021.

Public Affairs Specialist Christine Schuldheisz from the Bureau of Reclamation says that the new tanks should reduce the amount of waste discharge, increase water retention, and help improve salmon populations.