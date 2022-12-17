Link Transit Holds Public Hearing for 2023 Final Budget

Link Transit is holding a public hearing on their 2023 Final Budget on Tuesday.

Residents can provide public comment on the board’s proposed Operating and Capital Budget for 2023.

Other items on the agenda include the potential extension of the Retention Incentive Program and contract negotiation with Ebusco, a Dutch manufacturer of electric buses.

The hearing will begin at 3 p.m. and be held on the 3rd floor of Columbia Station at 300 S. Columbia Street, Wenatchee.

The hearing will also be available on zoom at this link.

