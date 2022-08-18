Man’s Body Recovered After Fall Near Snoqualmie Pass

Deputies say a man is dead from an apparent fall in what they call steep, rugged, mountainous terrain in Kittitas County.

The body of 24-year-old Nicolas Gomiero of Seattle was spotted by helicopter Wednesday morning, and was then hoisted out of the area because of rugged terrain.

Gomiero's body was taken by air to Snoqualmie Pass, and then transferred to the Kittitas County Coroner's Office for examination.

Deputies credited the help of about 15 search and rescue groups for locating Gomiero, who was reported missing Monday.

Family and friends say he hadn’t returned home from a Sunday evening hike in the area of Lake Lillian near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County.

Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said, “We grieve with Mr. Gomiero’s family and loved ones for his sudden, unexpected passing, and we thank all those who dedicated their time and energy to answering the painful questions of his loved ones.”