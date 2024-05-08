The Manson Apple Blossom Festival started one year after the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival and will celebrate the 104th edition under sunny skies this weekend in Mason, WA on Lake Chelan.

The Manson Apple Blossom Festival packs a lot of events into the lineup and falls on Mother's Day weekend this year.

The festivities begin with the crowning of the Manson Apple Blossom Royalty at a pageant on Friday evening, May 10th at 6:30pm at Manson High School.

The 104th of Apple Blossom will begin with the crowning Pageant on Friday night, May 10th. This will take place at the high school at 6:30 pm.

​The highlights of the Manson Apple Blossom Festival include a pancake breakfast, the 2K/5K Fun Run, a Grand Parade, an art and quilt show, 3-on-3 Basketball tourney and alumni softball and Co-ed volleyball. Manson Apple Blossom Festival Events Pancake Breakfast The pancake breakfast is served at Manson Grange from 6:30 am to 10:30 am. The breakfast includes pancakes with your choice of sourdough, buttermilk or blueberry , eggs, ham, juice, and coffee. Prices: $6 ages 6 to 12, $12 for adults eat for $12, and kids 5 and under eat free.

Fun Run

The 5K/2K fun run goes off prior to the Manson Apple Blossom Parade at 8:30am. Early bird registration through May 8th is $25, $30 through Saturday.

Grand Parade The Manson Apple Blossom Parade starts at 11am on Saturday, May 11th Earl and Judi Stanford will be honored as Grand Marshalls and celebrating the Stanford family legacy that dates back over 120 years in Manson

​Quilt Show The Lake Chelan Undercover Quilters will host the Annual Quilt Show on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. held at the Manson Grange Hall.

Art Show

The Manson Apple Blossom Art Show continues throughout the weekend. Featuring community and student artwork on display at Radiance Winery in downtown Manson.

​3-on-3 Basketball

The 3-on-3 Basketball action takes place in front of the fire station in downtown Manson. Prizes will be awarded to bracket winners and early bird registration is open through May 8th for $60. Late entries will be taken until 12:45pm cutoff on Saturday.

Alumni Softball aengland51@gmail.com Organizers are bringing back an alumni softball game for this year's festival. The fun begins at 6pm at Singleton Park. Interested participants should contact Aaron England at for more details. ​Alumni Co-Ed Soccer jr_v9@hotmail.com A co-ed community soccer match will be held at 5pm in Singleton Park. Interested participants should contact Jr Valdovinos atfor more details.

Get our free mobile app