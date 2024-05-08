Manson Hosts 104th Apple Blossom Festival This Weekend
The Manson Apple Blossom Festival started one year after the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival and will celebrate the 104th edition under sunny skies this weekend in Mason, WA on Lake Chelan.
The Manson Apple Blossom Festival packs a lot of events into the lineup and falls on Mother's Day weekend this year.
The festivities begin with the crowning of the Manson Apple Blossom Royalty at a pageant on Friday evening, May 10th at 6:30pm at Manson High School.
The highlights of the Manson Apple Blossom Festival include a pancake breakfast, the 2K/5K Fun Run, a Grand Parade, an art and quilt show, 3-on-3 Basketball tourney and alumni softball and Co-ed volleyball.
The Manson Apple Blossom Parade starts at 11am on Saturday, May 11th Earl and Judi Stanford will be honored as Grand Marshalls and celebrating the Stanford family legacy that dates back over 120 years in Manson
The Lake Chelan Undercover Quilters will host the Annual Quilt Show on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. held at the Manson Grange Hall.
