Moses Lake’s New Kratom Ordinance Takes Effect, Violators Face Possible Fines Of $5,000

The City of Moses Lake's new restriction on the sale of kratom is now in effect.

The ordinance, which went into law on Friday (Oct. 4), bans the sale of kratom and products containing kratom to those under the age of 21, while also requiring them to be stocked behind the counter or inside a locked case.

Until now, kratom has been widely available at numerous retailers in Moses Lake, where it could be purchased by anyone, regardless of their age.

The law applies to all kratom products, including those which contain natural or synthetic derivatives of the substance, which comes from the leaves of a tropical evergreen tree and is known for mimicking the effects of opioids in most people at higher doses.

Violators of the new ordinance will face fines of $1,030; with second offenses carrying the potential for a $3,000 fine; and all subsequent violations a $5,000 fine.

The age-limiting ordinance comes only months after the Washington cities of Mount Vernon and Spokane Valley passed ordinances completely banning kratom sales, and just days before the City of Quincy considers a similar action.

The collective goal of the bans in to safeguard the general public, particularly children, from the potentially-dangerous effects of kratom.