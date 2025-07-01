Summer is heating up in Washington, and families are taking advantage of the nice weather. Whether hiking one of the state's many trails, swimming, fishing, or catching a Mariners game, there are plenty of opportunities for fun in the sun throughout Washington.

Summer weather also means camping near picturesque lakes. Unfortunately, that often means blood sucking mosquitoes attacking you. It always seems like you have to wear repellent when outdoors in the summer.

There are Certain Colors You Shouldn't Wear and Others You Should Wear When Trying to Avoid Mosquito Activity

The University of Washington unleashed a study recently showing mosquitoes are attracted to certain colors. So, let's take a look at which colors will make you a target for mosquito activity and which ones will have these pets ignoring your presence.

While other factors may make you an attractant to mosquitoes, including breathing, sweating, and just existing, keeping these colors off you can help keep mosquitoes away.

4 Colors You Should Avoid Wearing If You Want to Keep Mosquitoes Away

1. Red

2. Orange

3. Cyan

4. Black

If you want a pleasant camping experience without the hassle of mosquitoes, then give these colors a try.

4 Colors to Wear as Mosquitoes Aren't Attracted to Them

1. Green

2. Purple

3. Blue

4. White

Now you know you need to stop wearing black when you're lounging in your camping chair. No matter where you live in Washington, whether it's Seattle, Spokane, Wenatchee, Yakima, or the Tri Cities, mosquitoes are around. If you spend time outside, you'll have to deal with them at some point. Wear the appropriate colors, and you could see a decrease in mosquito activity near your body.