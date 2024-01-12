NCW School Delays – Closures

NCW School Delays &#8211; Closures

Getty Images

School Closures and Delays:

Wenatchee - Open - On Time - Senior Center and Store Closed
Ephrata Schools are closed today.
Saint Joseph Catholic School in Wenatchee is canceled today.
Eastmont Schools and Student Care are delayed 2 hours. [[ “Zero” hour classes, Morning Wee Wildcats/Wee Cougar Preschools, and 6th JumpStart are canceled. JumpStart 6th graders should go to their elementary schools. ]]
Entiat Schools - 2 hour delay
Soap Lake Closed
Quincy - Closed
Royal - Closed
Wahluke - 2 delay
Warden - Closed
Moses Lake - Open and On Time
Moses Lake Christian Academy - closed

Mansfield 2 Hour De lay

