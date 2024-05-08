Wenatchee Drive-By Shooting Suspect Gets Plea Deal Reduction

A plea deal is reducing charges against a 25-year-old Wenatchee man from drive-by shooting to unlawful possession of a firearm.

Isaac Anthony Miller was accused of firing seven shot into the parked vehicle of the woman he was with at the time back in December.

Detectives said the shots came while he was arguing with the woman over her ex-boyfriend.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of South Chelan Avenue on Dec. 20, 2023 with the shots passing through the vehicle’s driver's side window while it was parked and not running.

Miller was originally charged with drive-by shooting and unlawful firearm possession, but the count of drive-by shooting was dropped in his plea deal.

He has a criminal history and is barred from possessing a gun. Miller's plea deal calls for a prison term of six-and-a-half years. He must also receive drug treatment.

He's scheduled to be sentenced next Monday in Chelan County Superior Court by Judge Travis Brandt.