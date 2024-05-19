Wenatchee Man Jailed On Assault After Late Night Stabbing At Bar

A 28-year-old Wenatchee man has more than 10 stitches to his face after being stabbed early Sunday morning outside a bar on Wenatchee Avenue.

Police say 28-year-old Juan Martinez was outside the KAOS bar about 10 minutes before 2 am arguing with an ex-girlfriend when he was approached by another group.

They say a physical fight took place in which 40-year-old Michael Royster stabbed Martinez in the face.

Martinez was taken to Confluence Health Central Campus Hospital for his injuries.

Royster is in Chelan County jail on 2nd Degree Assault charges. He was booked into jail at 3 am Sunday.

Officers say Royster has longtime well known gang ties in Wenatchee.

Wenatchee Police Sgt. Erik Bakke says Martinez was stabbed in the left cheek.

Officers are not sure how the physical fight started or who threw the first punch.

The KAOS Bar is located at 212 S Wenatchee Ave.

All four Wenatchee Valley police agencies were called to the scene at 1:53 am Sunday - Wenatchee Police, East Wenatchee Police, Chelan County Sheriff's deputies and Douglas County Sheriff's deputies.