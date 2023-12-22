Man Arrested For Shooting At Car In Wenatchee

A Wenatchee man is in jail after police say he fired a gun into an unoccupied vehicle on Wednesday (Dec. 20).

The Wenatchee Police Department says the incident occurred in the 800 block of South Chelan Avenue when 25-year-old Isaac Anthony Miller fired at least seven shots through the hatchback's driver's side widow while it was parked and not running.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court, the vehicle Miller shot at belongs to a woman whom he was with at the time he did so.

Detectives indicate Miller's actions were predicated by an argument he and the woman were having over her ex-boyfriend.

Miller was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on Thursday on charges of drive-by shooting. He also had an outstanding warrant with the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Miller was scheduled to appear in court today (Friday, Dec. 22).