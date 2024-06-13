Federal Way Man Given 3 Month Sentence For Theft In Chelan County

A 46-year-old Federal Way man has been given a three-month jail sentence after a jury in Chelan County convicted him of 1st Degree Theft.

Fedir Kvashuk was accused of stealing a cargo trailer filled with $35,000 worth of HVAC equipment and hauling back to Federal Way in 2022.

He was convicted by the jury in a one-day trial back in May and was sentenced this week by Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera.

His attorney asked for work release because Kvashuk had a job lined up, by Ferrera sided with the state and imposed the 90-day penalty.

Kvashuk filed paperwork to appeal the decision.

His conviction is for stealing a trailer belonging to North Cascades Heating and Air. A manager at the business told Wenatchee Police the trailer was valued at $8,000 and the HVAC equipment inside was worth more than $35,000.

Kvashuk also faces first-degree theft charges in both Kittitas and Benton Counties.

In Benton County he's charged with three counts of first-degree theft and five counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Kvashuk is from Ukraine and speaks both Ukrainian and Russian. Court records show he used an interpreter while in court.

The crime of Theft 1st Degree is a Class B Felony in Washington State and carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in jail and a $20,000 fine.