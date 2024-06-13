Federal Way Man Given 3 Month Sentence For Theft In Chelan County

Federal Way Man Given 3 Month Sentence For Theft In Chelan County

Source: KPQ Newsradio 560

A 46-year-old Federal Way man has been given a three-month jail sentence after a jury in Chelan County convicted him of 1st Degree Theft. 

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Fedir Kvashuk was accused of stealing a cargo trailer filled with $35,000 worth of HVAC equipment and hauling back to Federal Way in 2022. 

He was convicted by the jury in a one-day trial back in May and was sentenced this week by Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera. 

His attorney asked for work release because Kvashuk had a job lined up, by Ferrera sided with the state and imposed the 90-day penalty. 

Kvashuk filed paperwork to appeal the decision. 

His conviction is for stealing a trailer belonging to North Cascades Heating and Air. A manager at the business told Wenatchee Police the trailer was valued at $8,000 and the HVAC equipment inside was worth more than $35,000. 

Kvashuk also faces first-degree theft charges in both Kittitas and Benton Counties. 

In Benton County he's charged with three counts of first-degree theft and five counts of theft of a motor vehicle. 

Kvashuk is from Ukraine and speaks both Ukrainian and Russian. Court records show he used an interpreter while in court. 

The crime of Theft 1st Degree is a Class B Felony in Washington State and carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in jail and a $20,000 fine. 

Washington State Patrol Infraction Count in 2024

Filed Under: 1st Degree Theft, chelan county superior court, Federal way
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ