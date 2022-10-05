Federal Way Man Accused of Stealing Wenatchee Trailer Tried in Chelan County

A Federal Way man has been asked to appear in Chelan County Superior Court for stealing a Wenatchee trailer back in May.

On Oct. 4, 45-year-old Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk was charged with first-degree theft and accused of stealing a trailer from Wenatchee.

On May 29, 2022, Kvashuk allegedly stole a cargo trailer that belonged to North Cascades Heating and Air, filled with approximately $30,000 worth of HVAC equipment.

His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Kvashuk may face up to 10 years in prison.