Washington State Department of Transportation crews rescued hundreds of family photos found along US 97 Blewett Pass.

The images date from the 1980s and 1990s. Most were in the emergency lane and were safely collected by WSDOT employees, who laid them out to dry.

Using Facebook, the crew was able to locate a family member connected to the photos. Investigators say the images had been stolen from a storage unit and dumped along the roadway during a theft getaway.

“Hey, as the state’s transportation agency, we’re all about keeping people connected,” WSDOT said. “And sometimes that means like this.”

