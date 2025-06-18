A Wenatchee man is facing theft and forgery charges in Kittitas County after police say he cashed several fake checks at bank in Cle Elum.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports 53-year-old Cary Martin Stock pled not guilty to two counts of forgery and one count of second-degree theft at an arraignment hearing in Kittitas County Superior Court on June 12.

Prosecutors contend Stock received a total of $1,950 in cash from two forged checks at the Washington Federal Bank in the 100 block of East 1st Street on Sept. 24, 2024.

Investigators say Stock also tried to cash additional bogus checks which were labeled as being issued by JPMorganChase on behalf of Zurich American Insurance Company.

Bank employees reportedly became suspicious and notified police, who later confirmed the checks were fraudulent, and also discovered that Stock had allegedly tried to cash a similar check at a Washington Federal branch in Wenatchee earlier that same day.

Officers found Stock inside his vehicle in the bank's parking lot along with money they say he'd illegally obtained.

Court documents indicate Stock told police he'd been tricked into thinking the checks were legitimate by a non-existent finance company in New York.

At his arraignment, Stock was not in the courtroom, prompting Judge Chris Herion to order him to appear for booking at the Kittitas County Jail before being released until his trial, which Herion scheduled for Sept. 8.