Police in Kittitas County are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a recent instance of vandalism and theft at a state park near Ellensburg.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, when a man was captured on surveillance video breaking into a storage shed at Helen McCabe State Park in the Yakima River Canyon and stealing several items he loaded into his truck.

Investigators described the black flatbed-style truck as having a "distinctive lifted" appearance and say the stolen items had been used for kids summer camps by the Kittitas Environmental Education Network.

The suspect is described as being a Caucasian in his 30s, standing approximately 6'0" tall with a medium build, dark hair and a dark beard.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is being asked to contact Deputy Jose Serrano of the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office at 509-925-8534 and reference case # S25-10635.