Police arrested an East Wenatchee woman for financial fraud Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

Fraud Allegations and Investigation Details

East Wenatchee Police Department arrested 37-year-old Laura Tafolla after a program supervisor at Ambitions of Washington, a non-profit organization providing services to adults with developmental disabilities, reported concerns of fraud by an employee in late April.

Authorities launched an investigation involving the East Wenatchee Police Department, Washington Department of Social and Health Services, and Washington Adult Protective Services.

Tafolla is accused of misusing $19,600 in state benefits intended for 14 clients under her care. Investigators say she exploited the identities and resources of vulnerable adults for personal financial gain.

Charges Filed Against the Accused

Police arrested Tafola and booked her in Chelan County Regional Jail at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including: First Degree Theft from a Vulnerable Adult, seven counts of Second Degree Theft from a Vulnerable Adult, six counts of Theft, 14 counts of Identity Theft, and 11 counts of forgery.