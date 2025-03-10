Two Arrested For Moving Stolen Goods To Homeless Camp

Two Grant County residents are in jail after police say they were caught transporting stolen property to a homeless encampment.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says officers were called to the camp at Hiawatha Lake after reports of suspicious activity.

Upon their arrival at the scene, officers reportedly discovered 24-year-old Michael Hector of Moses Lake and 39-year-old Ellisha Green of Soap Lake moving items which had recently been taken from an agriculture warehouse in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road East near Moses Lake.

After being confronted, officers say Hector and Green fled and attempted to hide in a nearby marsh but were quickly apprehended with the help of a K9 unit.

The pair were booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, and obstructing law enforcement.