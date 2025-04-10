Royal City Police Search for Information About Grocery Thefts

Royal City Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly stole approximately $300 worth of electronics from a grocery store.

According to Police Chief R.J. Rodriguez, the thefts ocurred March 13 from Harvest Foods. The initial report said a man wearing a hoodie, but Chief Rodriguez says this has occurred at least twice from the same man.

"Just hoping someone recognizes him," Chief Rodriguez said. "We're hoping to get his ID and get him interviewed."

The unidentified man can be seen on surveillance cameras wearing a white longsleeve shirt and jeans, and in another instance, he's wearing a dark long sleeve shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact the Royal City Police Department.