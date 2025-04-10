Royal City Police Search for Information About Grocery Thefts

Credit: Royal City Police Department

Royal City Police Department is searching for a man who reportedly stole approximately $300 worth of electronics from a grocery store.

According to Police Chief R.J. Rodriguez, the thefts ocurred March 13 from Harvest Foods. The initial report said a man wearing a hoodie, but Chief Rodriguez says this has occurred at least twice from the same man.

Credit: Royal City Police Department
"Just hoping someone recognizes him," Chief Rodriguez said. "We're hoping to get his ID and get him interviewed."

Credit: Royal City Police Department
The unidentified man can be seen on surveillance cameras wearing a white longsleeve shirt and jeans, and in another instance, he's wearing a dark long sleeve shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact the Royal City Police Department.

