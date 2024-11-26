A DUI suspect whose careless driving injured an elderly couple has been arraigned in Chelan County Superior Court.

34-year-old Andres Perez, of Bridgeport, is charged with a single count of vehicular assault. His arraignment was Monday.

The Nov. 9 collision occurred near Wells Dam, less than 10 miles south of rural Pateros. Troopers say that Perez was northbound on SR 97 when he crossed the center lane and struck 71-year-old Gary Beck, of Wenatchee. (Beck appears to be a long-serving Christian pastor and law enforcement chaplain.) Both parties came to rest fully blocking SR 97.

Beck sustained injuries, as did his wife and passenger, 78-year-old Fukuko M. Beck, also of Wenatchee. The couple was treated at Lake Chelan Community Hospital. Everyone involved reportedly had their seatbelts fastened.

Perez was inebriated at the time of the collision; he admitted as much to troopers.

He will stand trial in February. Under state law, vehicular assault is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.