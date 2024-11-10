An elderly couple has injuries following a two-vehicle collision near Wells Dam, less than 10 miles south of rural Pateros.

At around 3 p.m. on Saturday, troopers say 34-year-old Andres Perez, of Bridgeport, was northbound on SR 97. He crossed the center lane and struck 71-year-old Gary Beck, of Wenatchee. (Beck appears to be a long-serving Christian pastor and law enforcement chaplain.) Both came to rest fully blocking SR 97.

Beck sustained injuries, as did his wife and passenger, 78-year-old Fukuko Beck (née Mitsuhara), also of Wenatchee. The couple was treated at Lake Chelan Community Hospital.

Everyone involved reportedly had their seatbelts fastened.

Per the Washington State Patrol, Perez was inebriated at the time of the collision. Little else is known definitively; the cause of the crash remains under investigation.