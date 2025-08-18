Three Injured In Four-Vehicle DUI Crash Near Pateros

Three people have injuries following a four-vehicle in Okanogan County on Friday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97 just south of Pateros, when a pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Ray L. Hopkins of Twisp crossed the center line and struck three oncoming vehicles.

Hopkins' pickup rolled during the collision and came to rest off the roadway in a ditch.

Hopkins suffered significant injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

Two of the other three drivers involved in the wreck were also injured, including 53-year-old Olene A. Crawford of Covington and 48-year-old Benjamin R. Wilson of Omak - both of whom were transported via ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster for treatment.

Troopers say Hopkins was intoxicated at the time and caused the accident, which blocked traffic on the highway for several hours.

The State Patrol says DUI charges against Hopkins are pending, and the collision remains under investigation.