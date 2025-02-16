1 Dead in Collision on SR 97

1 Dead in Collision on SR 97

Department of State

The Washington State Patrol is reporting a fatal collision in Douglas County.

Troopers say that just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, a 32-year-old Orondo man was northbound on SR 97 near Orondo. The driver's vehicle caught fire after veering off the roadway to the right and striking a utility pole.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

His seatbelt was not fastened, according to the State Patrol.

It's unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor. The collision remains under investigation.

Filed Under: Douglas County, orondo, SR 97, washington state patrol
Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ