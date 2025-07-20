An East Wenatchee man is dead after a three-vehicle accident near Pateros Saturday night.

Washington State Patrol said it happened at 10:25 on State Route 153 about five miles north of Pateros when a motorcycle, ridden by 60-year-old Edward Holgren, failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected, and crossed the center line and struck a sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a 53-year-old from Brewster, and his passenger, a 48-year-old woman also from Brewster, walked away from the crash without injuries, but the collision totaled the vehicle.

Another sedan, driven by a 35-year-old Spokane man, struck the debris but drove away from the scene.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol did not play a factor in the crash, which closed the roadway for several hours.