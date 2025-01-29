Pateros Park To Receive Numerous Upgrades

Photo credit: Okanogan Country

A long list of improvements is in line for Peninsula Park in Pateros this year.

The Quad City Herald reports Pateros City Administrator Jord Wilson says the Douglas County PUD is preparing bid documents for a project that will provide a bevy of upgrades at the facility along the Columbia River.

The plan calls for expanding the park's patio, beach and playground area; adding a beach volleyball court, benches, a rinse shower, and safety signage for boaters; replacing the existing water fountain to include a pet waterer; rehabilitating electrical panels and wiring; and building additional sidewalks.

Wilson says they hope to have the project completed before swimming season.

Restoration at Peninsula Park is listed as part of a new six-year Parks, Recreation & Open Space Plan adopted by the City in December.

Drafting of the plan was necessary to continue the City's eligibility for grant funding from the Washington State Recreation & Conservation Office.

