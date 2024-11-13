Man Ejected, Injured During Two-Vehicle Crash Near Pateros

One person has injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Okanogan County this morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 6:45 at the junction of State Route 153 (SR-153) and U.S. Highway 97 in Pateros when a construction truck driven by 36-year-old Matthew L. Dell of Okanogan struck a pickup driven by 33-year-old Joseph T. Jones of Spokane.

Troopers say Jones was in the process of making a illegal U-turn while Dell was turning from SR-153, and struck Jones' vehicle on the passenger side.

Jones, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered unspecified head injuries. He was transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster.

Trooper Jeremy Weber says impairment was not a factor, and Jones was cited for causing the accident and not being belted up.

The wreck slowed traffic on both highways for several hours while investigators worked the scene and the damaged vehicles were removed.

