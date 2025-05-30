Three Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash Near Pateros

Three people have injuries following a three-vehicle accident in Okanogan County on Thursday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 3:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97 just east of Pateros when an SUV driven by 68-year-old Wanda S. Morris of Shelton rear-ended a jeep driven by 73-year-old Edward L. Scoll as he was stopped to make a left turn off the highway.

Morris was injured in the crash and received treatment at the scene, while a passenger in his vehicle, 66-year-old Laurie A. Hebdon of Shelton, and a passenger in Scoll's vehicle, 62-year-old Lourdes L. Scoll, also suffered injuries that required transport to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster.

Two people inside a van that swerved to miss rear-ending Morris' vehicle and sideswiped its passenger side were both uninjured.

Troopers say Morris was cited for following too closely and causing the accident, and that impairment was not a factor in the wreck, which slowed traffic on the highway for about an hour.