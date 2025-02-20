Two Injured In Crash Involving Semi-Truck Near Azwell

Two people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck in Okanogan County on Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 11:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 97 about three miles north of Azwell when a sedan driven by 22-year-old Nicholas W. Hough of Pateros lost control, spun, and struck the semi driven by 37-year-old Rene Martin of East Wenatchee.

Hough and one of his two passengers, 20-year-old Bailey R. Canales of Riverside, were injured in the crash and transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster for treatment.

A second passenger in Hough's vehicle, 2-year-old Preston L. Hough, was not injured but also transported to Three Rivers as a precaution, while Martin was uninjured and not transported.

Troopers say Hough was traveling too fast for the icy road conditions at the time and was cited for causing the accident, which slowed traffic on the highway for several hours.

