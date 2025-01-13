Douglas PUD To Remove Boat Ramp At Bridgeport Marina

Work will soon get underway to remove an unused boat ramp at the Bridgeport Marina RV Park.

The Douglas County PUD says the ramp is located in a part of the park known as the cove lagoon, which is a popular swimming area and the former site of a kids' fishing derby.

The PUD is hoping to access the first of two annual windows which allow for subaquatic work in the Columbia River to get the project started.

The first phase of the project calls for the concrete portion of the ramp to be removed, something the PUD is planning to finish by the time the first working window closes on Feb. 28.

The second window will not open until July 15, and ideally the PUD would like to have the entire ramp removed without requiring any work beyond this date.

All of the necessary permitting has been obtained for the project, which also calls for renovations to the riverbank at the lagoon to allow for updated seating and other amenities.

