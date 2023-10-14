Regional Group Involving Douglas PUD Selected As Hydrogen Hub

The Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association will become a hydrogen hub in a move that'll heavily involve Douglas County.

The Hydrogen Association has been selected to be one of seven hydrogen hubs under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The award could bring up to 10,000 jobs and a $1 billion investment in the region, according to a release from Gov. Inslee's office.

Douglas County has a plan to produce two tons of hydrogen fuel a day using well water and surplus hydropower.

The US Department of Energy and the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association will enter negotiate specifics of the agreement which will make the Association eligible to receive $1 billion over a nine-year, four-phase period.

The release from Gov. Inslee's office said the hub will create or support more than 10,000 family-wage jobs.

The Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub, according to the release, aims to remove approximately 1.7 million metric tons per year of CO2 emissions—equivalent to removing the emissions from roughly 346,000 gasoline-powered cars annually.