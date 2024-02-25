One Injured, Power Lines Damaged In Douglas County Semi Crash
One person is injured after a semi overturned and hit power lines on SR 17 at Road 11 NE in Douglas County Early Friday.
Douglas County Fire District 5 and Mansfield Ambulance were sent to the scene as were Douglas County Sheriff's deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers.
The truck's driver was able to get out of the overturned cab before being taken to Three Rivers Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Douglas County PUD personnel were called in to secure a damaged power pole and power lines before the semi and its cargo could be removed from the scene.
Fire investigators say the truck was carrying non-hazardous cargo, and did not present any apparent environmental impacts along the highway.
The crash happened at about 12:20am Friday.
