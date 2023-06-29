Douglas PUD Latest To Offer Employees 4 Day, 10 Hr. Work Schedule

The Douglas County PUD is among the latest employers to offer a 4-day work week.

PUD General Manager Gary Ivory informed commissioners at this week's PUD board meeting that the change would go into effect as of July.

PUD spokesperson Meaghan Vibbert says employees will now have more work schedule options.

"This is not a mandatory thing for employees," said Vibbert. "They have the option to work five days a week, or switch to 4 days a week with 10 hours."

Douglas PUD workers can now choose a Monday through Thursday or Tuesday through Friday schedule at 10 hours a day.

There'll be no change in customer service hours, which will remain Monday through Friday 8am-5pm. Vibbert said the biggest use of in-person customer service is to pay bills and discuss new service.

Douglas County PUD operates in-person customer service at its main office at 1151 Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee.

Vibbert says employees seem to be receptive to the condensed 4 day work schedule.

"We'll see how that shakes out, but right now it appears that the employees are appreciative of the option to flex their work schedule to a four day work week," Vibbert said.

A recent study on 4-day schedules produced positive results for both worker satisfaction and their production levels, although it was based on a reduced 32-hour work week.

The study was organized by 4 Day Week Global and research organization Autonomy, and conducted by researchers from Boston College and the University of Cambridge.

Some European countries have embraced the 4-day, 32 hour work week schedule.