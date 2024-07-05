Road 11 Fire In Douglas County Contained at 900 Acres

Douglas County Fire District 5 reports a fire that started at about 1:15 pm on the 4th of July west of Mansfield is contained.

Road 11 Fire - Image fron Douglas County Road 11 Fire - Image from Douglas County loading...

District 5 says they were able to contain the fire, known as the Road 11 Fire, at about 900 acres at midnight Thursday.

The fire has been burning grass and brush off of State Route 172 and crews actively patrolled the fire's perimeter overnight.

Get our free mobile app

State Mobilization was requested and authorized earlier Thursday evening and command is being transferred to the State Incident Management Team.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a downed power line.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the request of Douglas County Fire District 5 Fire Chief Tyler Caille.

According to a release from the state Fire Marshall, homes and crops are threatened, and Level 2 evacuations are in effect.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered three strike teams and a bulldozer and the fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team.

State Route 172 is open, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.