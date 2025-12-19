An early morning rollover crash left one person injured near Omak.

The Washington State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Colt Hatch of Riverside was traveling northbound on State Route 97 just north of Omak when the driver lost control. The vehicle left the roadway to the right, rolled, and came to rest down an embankment on the shoulder.

A passenger, 24-year-old Cecilya Salazar, was injured and transported to Mid Valley Hospital. Troopers say Salazar was not wearing a seat belt.

The State Patrol reports drugs or alcohol were involved. The crash remains under investigation.