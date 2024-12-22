The Washington State Patrol is reporting a two-vehicle collision in Kittitas County that left four injured.

Troopers say the incident occurred on SR 97, about 20 miles north of Cle Elum city limits, shortly before 7:15 p.m. Saturday. 52-year-old Susan Stueck, of Wenatchee, was traveling northbound when she crossed the center line into the southbound lane, colliding with 34-year-old Binit Banerjee of Seattle.

Stueck was treated for injuries at Kittitas Valley Healthcare. Binit and two of her passengers sustained injuries, but only 58-year-old Mohua Banerjee, of Seattle, required hospitalization. Mohua received treatment at Confluence Health Hospital.

Drugs and alcohol were reportedly not involved. However, troopers say Stueck is charged with distracted driving and improper lane usage.