Capt. Scott Carter, of Orondo, has been awarded the Medal of Valor, according to Douglas County Fire District 4's official Facebook page.

Back in July, Carter was first to respond to a fiery head-on collision on SR 97 near Orondo. The man's dexterity was immediately and readily apparent: Carter single-handedly kept a handle on vehicle fires until additional help arrived. This allowed for the rescue of vehicle occupants.

Carter’s quick, sure-footed response was enabled by a new system that allowed captains and lieutenants to deploy from their homes.

Though one victim died, Carter's actions facilitated the transport of two others to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatcheee.

With more than 20 years of service and a significant role in departmental advancements, Carter is highly valued by colleagues and superiors, says District 4 Chief Jim Oatey.

Despite his inarguable heroism, Carter is reluctant to take too much credit. Instead he points to his team’s overall depth and capability.