A shelter-in-place order was issued at Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus in Wenatchee on Thursday afternoon.

Confluence officials say the order was given after what it called a "credible threat" was directed at one of its patients.

Get our free mobile app

The order was given at around 3:15 p.m. after the hospital's security staff received information about the alleged threat.

The hospital remained open with heightened security measures during the order, which was lifted at just before 4 p.m.

Confluence spokesperson, Adam McDonald, says the order was given out of an abundance of caution and matter was considered to be resolved and there was never any danger to the general public.