Brewster Briefly Under Shelter In Place Order From Ammonia Leak

U.S. 97 is back open after a brief closure Sunday night because of an ammonia leak at a business in Brewster. The city was briefly under a shelter in place order.

The highway was closed for at least 15 minutes in Brewster, and was reopened by 10pm after the ammonia was contained and an ammonia cloud had dissipated.

The leak was believed to be at a business at the north end of town.

For a short time, Brewster residents were instructed to close all doors, windows, and vents, and to not go outside or travel.