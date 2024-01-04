Craig Larsen is the new Director of the North Central Washington Economic Development District (NCWEDD) Larsen assumed the role effective January 1st, 2024.

Larsen has served as Community Relationship Manager for the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority and will remain an employee of the Regional Port, serving as a "loaned executive" to NCWEDD.

In a news release explaining the arrangement between the two economic development agencies, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority will be reimbursed for his service to the NCWEDD.

Larsen has worked in various economic development roles for North Central Washington since 2003

His most recent focus with Chelan Douglas Regional Port was helping businesses grow and recruiting new businesses to the region. Larsen says the last year has included community outreach to the smaller cities in Chelan and Douglas County.

Those smaller communities "will be the niche where I think the EDD fits", Larsen said. "And the niche where I think the EDD has done some really good work is with startup and very, very small businesses"

The NCWEDD covers Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan County as well as the Colville Confederated Tribal Lands. Larsen will be able to help businesses with access to various resources including funding. NCWEDD can assist existing businesses in retaining their employees, as well as expanding their businesses. The agency tries to encourage new small business development and facilitate economic development activities with other community organizations. NCWEDD is able to offer technical assistance to regional partners, business, and other organizations

"Craig has been a regional leader in economic development for more than two decades, focused on bringing more jobs and investment to our region," said Matthew Pleasant, NCWEDD Board President and Centralized Services Dir., Colville Confederated Tribes. "We expect Craig to build on the strong foundation Alyce Brown, who recently relocated out of state, and our Board has created in recent tears."

Of his new role with NCWEDD, Larsen said "I look forward to expanding on the great work Alyce has done over the last nearly five years as Director. She built a great foundation that the Board and I can build upon to assist the launch and success of small businesses throughout our region."

