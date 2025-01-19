The Washington State Patrol is reporting a dramatic DUI collision that unfolded near Rock Island shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers say that 53-year-old Karl Sundquist, of Moses Lake, was westbound on SR 28 when he veered into the eastbound lanes, colliding with 56-year-old José Nevarezvela of Quincy.

Nevarezvela, in turn, struck Jacinto Delgado, a 52-year-old Ephrata man, before coming to rest in a ditch on the eastbound shoulder.

38-year-old Jay Paxton, of East Wenatchee, swerved to avoid Sundquist. Paxton too came to rest in a ditch.

In the aftermath of the collision, several people were transported to Confluence Hospital in Wenatchee. All but two of these hospitalizations were precautionary, troopers say.

Of everyone involved, only Sundquist and Araceli Olaldemedina were injured. Olaldemedina, a 50-year-old Quincy woman, was traveling with Nevarezvela at the time of the collision.

It's not clear if Sundquist had his seatbelt fastened, but troopers have determined that he was under the influence.

The collision remains under investigation.