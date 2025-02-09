The Washington State Patrol is reporting a fatal collision in Douglas County.

Troopers say that minutes after noon on Saturday, 61-year-old Christopher Fife, of East Wenatchee, was traveling westbound on SR 28 near Rock Island. Fife "suffered a medical emergency, crossed the eastbound lane and struck the bridge on the eastbound shoulder."

Fife, a semi driver, "came to rest a quarter-mile west of the bridge in the eastbound lane."

He was accompanied by 50-year-old Brandon Curland of West Richland. Curland is identified by troopers as the initial caller; he was uninjured in the collision. Both men are said to have had their seatbelts fastened.

Fife was pronounced dead en route to Confluence Health Hospital.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors. The collision remains under investigation.