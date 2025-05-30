Douglas County Fire District 4 has new leadership.

The fire district announces it is appointing Jeff Zanol as fire chief. He first joined the fire district in 1983. He previously served as Captain from 2012 to 2015 before his appointment to Assistant Chief.

Justin Dennis takes over as Assistant Chief. He also serves as the district's EMS Coordinator, bringing critical expertise and leadership to the department's emergency medical services.

Both Zanol and Dennis grew up in Orondo with family legacies of serving within the fire district.