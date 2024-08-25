The Washington State Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic collision in Chelan County.

The collision occurred just after 7:00 p.m. local time on Friday. 30-year-old Drake Remlinger, of Snohomish, was northbound on SR 97.

Per the WSP, Remlinger lost traction due to adverse weather conditions. "He left the roadway to the right, rolled, and came to rest 30 feet down the embankment"; his vehicle, a 2017 Mercedes SUV, landed on its top.

Remlinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time he was accompanied by a single passenger, 24-year-old Megan Amento of Kirkland. Her injuries, for which she received treatment at Central Washington Hospital, were nonfatal.

It's not clear if Amento had her seatbelt fastened; Remlinger did.

The WSP has yet to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.