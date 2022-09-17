Accident on Blewett Pass Delays Traffic for Four Hours

A white semi truck blocked northbound Blewett Pass for four hours Friday, after over correcting a missed turn.

Around 4:30 p.m., a white semi truck was going northbound SR 97. Around MP 170, the driver failed to negotiate a left turn and drove on the right shoulder.

The driver was able to get back onto the road and overcorrected, which led to tipping over the truck.

The northbound lane was blocked for four hours, and the roadway was totally blocked for 20 minutes while crews towed the truck away.

The driver was uninjured but was cited for wheels off the roadway.