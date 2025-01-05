Wenatchee Man Hospitalized After Colliding with Trees

The Washington State Patrol is reporting an injurious, one-vehicle collision that occurred just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the Orondo area.

Troopers say that 62-year-old Robert Dawson, of Wenatchee, was northbound on SR 97 when he lost control, veered off the roadway and struck several trees.

Dawson then came to rest, becoming high-centered on a tree stump on private property. Troopers list the property owner as Linda Covarrubias, an Entiat woman of unspecified age.

Though his seatbelt was fastened at the time of the collision, Dawson sustained injuries, for which he was treated at Central Washington Hospital.

The crash is being attributed to excessive speeds. Drugs and alcohol were not involved, troopers say.