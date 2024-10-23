Bail Set At $250,000 For Alleged Wenatchee Drug Offender

A man who attempted to flee from police before being arrested for drug possession in Wenatchee has been formally charged.

On Tuesday, Chelan County prosecutors filed five felony counts against 30-year-old Osvaldo Verduzco-Mendoza, including three for drug possession with intent to deliver, eluding law enforcement, and second-degree assault.

Mendoza was arrested on Oct. 15 at the intersection of South Mission and Benton Streets after leading officers and East Cascade SWAT members on a brief vehicle pursuit, during which he reportedly crashed his car into a Wenatchee Police Department squad car.

According to an affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court, the impact of that collision caused Cpl. Miguel Ruiz to suffer a concussion.

Investigators say Mendoza was found in possession of fentanyl powder, methamphetamine, and illicit hydrocodone pills.

The known gang member has several prior felony convictions and will continue to be incarcerated at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center with a bail of $250,000.