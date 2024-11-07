Gang Member Who Killed Rival Teen Sentenced To 14 Years

A man who pled guilty to murdering an East Wenatchee teenager in a gang-related incident last year has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Judge Travis Brandt handed down the 171-month sentence to 18-year-old Jairo Israel Enciso in Chelan County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Last month, Enciso pled guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of 15-year-old Anthony 'Tony" Perez-Figueroa in August, 2023.

Court documents say Enciso, who was 17 at the time, accosted Perez-Figueroa prior to firing six shots at him with a handgun at a quinceañera party in the 600 block of South Mission Street in Wenatchee, killing Perez-Figueroa.

Police say the two teens were affiliated with rival gangs and Enciso fled the scene prior to being apprehended in his hometown of Toppenish several days later.

Brandt's sentence was in line with recommendations from Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Valaas, while defense attorney Jason Wargin had argued for a five-year sentence due to his client's age, lack of criminal history, and claims of self-defense.

A portion of Enciso's term also includes time for his role in the assault of a fellow inmate at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center last June.

In addition to the guilty plea for fourth-degree assault, Enciso was also sentenced to three years of correctional supervision after his release from prison.